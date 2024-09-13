Red Sox Called Fit For Rival All-Star Projected To Receive $95 Million
The Boston Red Sox will enter the upcoming offseason with a few clear roster holes.
Boston will need to add a starting pitcher to the top of the rotation and a right-handed slugger. The Red Sox could be among the top teams in the American League in 2025 if they are able to fill both holes.
There will be many players available who fit both descriptions in free agency this winter. Chatter already has started about who possibly could be a fit for the Red Sox and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal mentioned Baltimore Orioles All-Star slugger Anthony Santander as a fit.
"First baseman Pete Alonso is another free-agent option, but his addition would tether (Rafael Devers) to third, further compromising an already shaky defense," Rosenthal said. "Outfielder Anthony Santander, whose 41 homers tie him for eighth all-time by a switch hitter, is another desirable option. But the Soux outfielder already is overcrowded and features better defenders."
Santander is having a career year with Baltimore. He has 41 home runs this season and 95 RBIs in 141 games played. The Orioles slugger earned his first All-Star nod this season and is just 29 years old.
He's going to be expensive and is projected to receive a deal this offseason around $95 million. He would be great in a Red Sox uniform, but a deal should be considered unlikely as Rosenthal noted. Boston is loaded with outfielders right now so it would be surprising to see the club bring another one in.
