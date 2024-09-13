Red Sox Rival Linked Predicted $172 Million Superstar, Per Insider
The American League East could get a lot more difficult this winter.
The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees currently are the top two teams in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox in third place. Boston has a chance to be much better in 2025, but the competition still will be stiff in the division.
Baltimore is built to compete for World Series titles for the next five years or so and now the New York Post's Jon Heyman is mentioning two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell as a fit in free agency.
"It may be a new ballgame in Baltimore with owner David Rubenstein having a chance to hold on to ace pitcher Corbin Burnes," Heyman said. "Snell likes San Francisco but would also be tough in Camden Yards."
Snell is expected to opt out of his deal with the San Francisco Giants and become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. This isn't surprising because he is line or a lucrative multi-year deal now that he has shined once again this season once he got healthy.
The ace is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $172 million across six years by Spotrac. If the Orioles could land him, that would make Boston's life much more difficult for the foreseeable future. Boston should get involved in the Snell sweepstakes at the very least to make things more difficult for its top rivals.
