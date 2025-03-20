Red Sox 'Close' To Making Decision On Red-Hot Roster Battle
Over the next few days, the Boston Red Sox are going to be very interesting to follow in the infield.
Boston's second base competition is still in full swing with the battle seemingly down to David Hamilton, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. It would be pretty surprising if Hamilton wasn't on the roster in some capacity whether as the starter or a bench player.
The team has made it clear if someone like Mayer or Campbell were to make the club, they would be an everyday player. So, on the outside looking in, it seems like the two logical options are either starting Hamilton with both Mayer and Campbell in the minors, or start one of the prospects with Hamilton bouncing around in a utility role. That's speculation, but seems logical.
What's more important is what the team is going to do. We don't know their decision yet, but MLB.com's Ian Browne shared on Thursday that manager Alex Cora said he is "close" to a decision.
"No decision yet at second base but Alex Cora added, 'We are getting close.'. He thinks the pitching will be sorted out before Mexico but not necessarily the position player roster," Bronwe shared.
It's going to be interesting to see what the club will do. One thing about the Red Sox last year was that they were lefty-heavy. That's part of the reason why they went out and got the right-handed slugging Alex Bregman. Both Hamilton and Mayer are lefty hitters while Campbell is a righty.
Mayer has had the best Spring Training of the three, but what are the Red Sox going to do?
More MLB: Red Sox Impossible Choice Coming Down To 3 High-Impact Players