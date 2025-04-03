Red Sox Legend 'Willing To Help' Rafael Devers Fix Offensive Woes
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Wednesday might.
Boston faced a tough opponent in the Baltimore Orioles but was able to come out on top, 3-0. Garrett Crochet got the ball and was brilliant across eight innings pitched. There also was some positive takeaways from the offense.
Trevor Story finished the day 3-for-4 and launched his first home run of the season. That's pretty great, but obviously the top offensive takeaway was the fact that Rafael Devers was able to collect two hits in the game. He finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI after going hit-less in the first five games of the season.
Much was made about his rough start, but hopefully, this is a turning point. It's been an odd few weeks for Devers, but it's clear that people want to help at the very least. MLB reporter Héctor Gómez shared on Wednesday that team legend Manny Ramirez is "willing to help" Devers get through his slump.
"I'm willing to help him," Ramirez said. "My doors are open, I can give him good advice. Whatever he needs, I'm here. If he wants to talk to me, I'm here to help him with my experience, give him good advice, and talk to him about what I went through. Remember, I played RF in Cleveland, and when I arrived in Boston, they put me in left field. At first, I didn't like the decision, but later I realized it was the best thing for me."
Ramirez knows a thing or two about finding success in Boston and even switching positions, as he noted. He's one of the best pure hitters in recent MLB memory. It absolutely wouldn't hurt to give him a call.
