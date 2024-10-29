Red Sox Predicted By Insider To Pursue 'Enticing Ace' Seeking $250 Million Payday
Could the Boston Red Sox have been playing the long game this whole time?
For several offseasons now, spanning back most of the 2020s, the Red Sox have been far more hesitant than usual to spend big money on free agents. With the notable exceptions of Trevor Story's albatross contract and Rafael Devers' extension, they've rarely shown any enthusiasm to give out nine-figure contracts.
This winter, though, the Red Sox are looking to make it back to the playoffs, and the nine-figure free agents are staring them right in the face. What Boston especially needs is an ace, and they had one in their own division this season that could fit perfectly into the mix for the 2025 Red Sox.
Ian Browne of MLB.com discussed Red Sox free-agent fits on Monday and named just one pitcher, Baltimore Orioles All-Star Corbin Burnes, as the most exciting prospect to become the next Boston ace in 2025.
"To end their three-year postseason drought, the Red Sox need to get a front-line starting pitcher, some more power arms in the bullpen and a key right-handed bat or two to balance out the lineup," Browne said.
"Corbin Burnes could be an enticing ace after proving with the Orioles that he can handle the American League East."
Burnes, who turned 30 last week, has as decorated a resume as any free-agent pitcher in recent memory, with four straight All-Star appearances and a 2021 Cy Young Award shining on his ledger. He's also as durable as they come, having made 125 starts since the start of the 2021 season.
If Burnes comes to Boston, though, it certainly won't be because the Red Sox successfully wait for the price to drop. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently projected the righty for a seven-year, $247 million deal, and having that number out there means Burnes and his team will be gunning for the 250 mark.
The Red Sox have to be prepared to walk to the negotiating table and meet the vast majority of Burnes' demands. The excuses have run out for this talented team not to add the ace it needs to make a deep playoff run at long last.
