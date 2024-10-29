Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted By Insider To Pursue 'Enticing Ace' Seeking $250 Million Payday

Would this move finally get Red Sox fans excited about the future?

Jackson Roberts

Oct 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) is relived against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) is relived against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Could the Boston Red Sox have been playing the long game this whole time?

For several offseasons now, spanning back most of the 2020s, the Red Sox have been far more hesitant than usual to spend big money on free agents. With the notable exceptions of Trevor Story's albatross contract and Rafael Devers' extension, they've rarely shown any enthusiasm to give out nine-figure contracts.

This winter, though, the Red Sox are looking to make it back to the playoffs, and the nine-figure free agents are staring them right in the face. What Boston especially needs is an ace, and they had one in their own division this season that could fit perfectly into the mix for the 2025 Red Sox.

Ian Browne of MLB.com discussed Red Sox free-agent fits on Monday and named just one pitcher, Baltimore Orioles All-Star Corbin Burnes, as the most exciting prospect to become the next Boston ace in 2025.

"To end their three-year postseason drought, the Red Sox need to get a front-line starting pitcher, some more power arms in the bullpen and a key right-handed bat or two to balance out the lineup," Browne said.

"Corbin Burnes could be an enticing ace after proving with the Orioles that he can handle the American League East."

Burnes, who turned 30 last week, has as decorated a resume as any free-agent pitcher in recent memory, with four straight All-Star appearances and a 2021 Cy Young Award shining on his ledger. He's also as durable as they come, having made 125 starts since the start of the 2021 season.

If Burnes comes to Boston, though, it certainly won't be because the Red Sox successfully wait for the price to drop. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently projected the righty for a seven-year, $247 million deal, and having that number out there means Burnes and his team will be gunning for the 250 mark.

The Red Sox have to be prepared to walk to the negotiating table and meet the vast majority of Burnes' demands. The excuses have run out for this talented team not to add the ace it needs to make a deep playoff run at long last.

More MLB: Red Sox Must Pursue $37 Million Ex-Reds Starter Who 'Could Become Superstar'

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News