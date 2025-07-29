Red Sox Predicted To Acquire $32 Million Slugger From Rival Rays
The Boston Red Sox should be looking to make a splash before the trade deadline, if not multiple splashes.
Time is already starting to run out, as the deadline is barely 48 hours away at the time of publication. And the Red Sox could ostensibly use an extra starter, a lockdown reliever, and a big bat at first base.
The last one is interesting, because Opening Day starter Triston Casas suffered a major knee injury in May that puts his availability for the start of next season in doubt. The Red Sox could be looking to replace Casas' production not only for the rest of the season, but on a more permanent basis.
On Tuesday, that's exactly what Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted they would do.
Bowden made a series of "bold predictions" ahead of the Thursday deadline, and one was that the Red Sox would acquire first baseman Yandy Díaz from the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays.
There have been multiple reports, most recently from MassLive's Chris Cotillo, linking the Red Sox to Díaz. The 34-year-old is under contract for $10 million this season, $12 million next season, and a $10 million conditional option in 2027.
On the season, Díaz has an .814 OPS/126 OPS+, with 18 home runs and 62 RBI in 101 games. He's begun punishing opposing pitchers with more balls in the air, and he's always been an excellent contact hitter for someone who hits the ball as hard as he does.
While Boston's lineup has been above average since the Rafael Devers trade, they're still missing another middle-of-the-order presence. Díaz could bat anywhere in the top four of the lineup and make those around him better, which should be all the more reason to find a way to make this deal work.
Will the Rays let the Red Sox have one of their best hitters? We'll know by Thursday evening.