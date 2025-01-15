Red Sox Surprisingly Floated As Fit For $25 Million All-Star Switch-Hitter
It's been discussed ad nauseam all winter: the Boston Red Sox have issues against left-handed pitching.
Because the vast majority of their position player core bats left-handed, the Red Sox are in a somewhat precarious position. Do they move on from any of their potential stars to better balance the lineup in the present?
Jurickson Profar, a 2024 All-Star for the San Diego Padres, is an interesting name to watch. The switch-hitter signed a $1 million contract with San Diego last winter, but performed so well (3.6 bWAR, .839 OPS) that he'll be seeking a multi-year deal this time around.
Profar is projected for a two-year, $25 million deal by Spotrac. That would fit comfortably under the Red Sox's payroll without going over the luxury tax.
Earlier this week, Talkin' Baseball host Jake Storiale mentioned the Red Sox as a fit for Profar, while also noting how difficult it is to judge his results from 2024 and project his talents with a new team.
"The Red Sox have been linked to him," Storiale said. "Do teams believe in Jurickson Profar from last year? You should, and you shouldn't."
It would be easy for an evaluator to draw any conclusions they like about Profar's future, because he's been so mercurial throughout his career, especially in the last two seasons. He was one of the worst position players in the league with the Colorado Rockies in 2023, but had one of the best seasons by any outfielder in the National League in 2024.
There's no doubt that Profar could help the Red Sox against left-handed pitching. He slashed .300/.385/.500 against lefties in 2024 and still had an OPS over .800 against righties, too. But is it worth robbing some other outfielder on the roster of playing time to give him an everyday role?
It's a tough question, and the Red Sox front office might well come down on either side of it. But either way, it's a question that will be answered before the new season begins.
