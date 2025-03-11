Roman Anthony To Opening Day Roster? Red Sox Insider Weighs In
It's almost time for the Boston Red Sox to make some tough decisions.
Opening Day is coming up quickly and the Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers on March 27th. That's just over two weeks away and by then, the Red Sox will have to finalize their 26-man big league roster.
One good problem to have is the fact that Boston has so much capable talent that it will have to send some big-league-level talent down to the minors to at least begin the season. One guy worth following obviously is top prospect Roman Anthony. He's just 20 years old, but he's expected to at least get some time in the majors in 2025.
There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of him breaking camp with the big league club and the fact that Wilyer Abreu seems unlikely for Opening Day made the possibility of Anthony being in Boston seem even more likely.
While this is the case, he recently dealt with the stomach bug. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey weighed in on Anthony and shared that it "remains likely" that Anthony begins the season in the minors.
"Top prospect Roman Anthony missed about a week of games and lost about 10 pounds with a similar virus, one that also infected Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer, Justin Slaten, Romy Gonzalez and Seby Zavala," McCaffrey said. "As of now, all of those players, except Abreu, have returned to the team.
"Abreu’s absence opens a spot in the outfield and while it’s tempting to consider Anthony for the spot, it remains likely Anthony begins the year in Triple A. Cora has had high praise for journeyman outfielder Trayce Thompson, who’s had a standout spring, leading all hitters in baseball with a 1.794 OPS. Six of his nine hits have been home runs. The Red Sox may capitalize on his hot streak to start the year."
Anthony's day is going to come but it may not be Opening Day in 2025.
