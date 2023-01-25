Electric Young Red Sox Prospect Pegged As Top Breakout Candidate In 2023

The Boston Red Sox's farm system certainly isn't what it used to be.

Boston's farm system at one point was depleted, but since Chaim Bloom took over the team's reigns it has taken a turn. The Red Sox featured five players in Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list in Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida, and Miguel Bleis, and have a few other prospects knocking on the list's doors.

To make matters better for Boston, Bleis was selected by Baseball America's Josh Norris as a top breakout candidate for the 2023 season.

"Miguel Bleis was one of the most outstanding prospects in the 2022 Florida Complex League, and only a nagging injury late in the season kept him from showing his skills late in the season at Low-A Salem," Norris said. "Scouts who saw the 18-year-old believe he has the makings of a true five-tool player. He hits the ball hard for his age and didn’t post outlandish rates of chase or in-zone swing-and-miss. He struck out a fair amount and did have issues against breaking stuff, which evaluators chalked up mostly to his youth. They also noted that he could catch up to even premium fastball velocity with relative ease.

"Bleis has tools, youth, and production on his side. Now, he needs to shore up his approach and get a better handle on breaking balls to truly tap into his talents. How well he does that will largely determine his future, but the upside is there to be a superstar in the coming years."

Bleis is just 18 years old but already has two seasons of professional baseball under his belt. The outfielder made his professional debut in 2021 with the Red Sox Dominican Summer League team and took the field with the Florida Complex League Red Sox in 2022.

In 40 games in 2022, Bleis slashed .301/.353/.543 to go along with five home runs, 27 RBIs, 14 doubles, and 18 stolen bases. The young outfielder nabbed the No. 88 spot on Baseball America's top-100 prospect list for 2023 but easily could rise with a solid season.

Bleis certainly isn't ready Major League Baseball action yet, but if he can continue to shine in the minor leagues, we may see him at Fenway Park in the not-so-distant future.

