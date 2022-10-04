Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game

One of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball just showcased his value when it mattered most, clinching a postseason spot behind his big bat.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber belted two home runs against the Houston Astros on Monday to secure a 3-0 win and a National League Wild Card spot.

Schwarber proved to be as clutch as he was a year ago, when he came over to the Boston Red Sox at the MLB trade deadline and hit .291/.435/.522 with 17 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 18 RBIs and the best plate discipline of his career with a 39-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 games.

Since then, Schwarber has been mashing the cover off the ball for the Phillies, with an NL-leading 46 home runs. The season has not been quite as fruitful outside of pure power numbers, but he's still showing a prowess for stepping up when it matters most.

Overall, the 29-year-old is hitting .219 with 70 extra-base hits, 94 RBIs and a much less impressive 199-to-86 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 199 strikeouts are the most in the league.

While Boston did not get the most out of their first basemen, corner outfielders or designated hitter -- all positions Schwarber played for the Red Sox -- his massive four-year, $79 million contract would not have been a great use of payroll when factoring in his limitations defensively and inability to make consistent contact.

Still, he was awesome for the Red Sox down the stretch as a spark plug for a 2021 roster that went on an unexpected deep run after limping into the postseason. Red Sox nation should have no issue rooting for his success as the Phillies enter the playoffs.

