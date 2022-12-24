Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen

A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive.

The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.

"Reliever Craig Kimbrel and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract," ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted Friday.

Instead of a reunion in Boston, Kimbrel will join Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who traded for Kimbrel when he held the same title with the Red Sox.

Kimbrel went 6-7 with 22 saves in 27 opportunities while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He posted a 3.75 ERA, 72-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and 1.32 WHIP in 60 innings across 63 appearances.

He'll join outfielder Kyle Schwarber and left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as Red Sox defects -- though neither of those two played under Dombrowski as a member of the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old hurler still has plenty of gas left in the tank and will see plenty of high-leverage opportunities with the Phillies.

While Boston could have used Kimbrel's services, the team already invested quite a bit into the bullpen and has other needs to fill.

Assuming the Red Sox stay under the luxury tax threshold, it would not have made much sense to add Kimbrel into the mix after Jansen and Martin were acquired.

We'll now see how he pairs with Dombrowski and the defending National League champion Phillies.

