Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out

The top free agent available is off the board

The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool.

Just one day later, only one option remains.

"Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.

The deal is for two years, $34 million with a vesting option and incentives that could go up to three years, $63 million according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Eovaldi went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA, 103-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .264 batting average against and 1.23 WHIP in 109 1/3 innings across 20 starts. He battled multiple injuries last season but was fairly effective when healthy.

The news came just hours after left-handed pitcher Rich Hill reportedly agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving Michael Wacha as the last remaining Red Sox pitcher in free agency.

Eovaldi was the top free agent on the market and his departure leaves the Red Sox rotation in a rough spot.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom appears to be banking on comeback seasons from oft-injured veterans and breakout seasons from some young guns that have shown plenty to be excited about.

The 32-year-old's departure also continues the trend of the Red Sox parting ways with their old core.

Boston has said goodbye to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, catcher Christian Vázquez, designated hitter J.D. Martinez and now Eovaldi between the Major League Baseball trade deadline and the ongoing and disheartening offseason.

It won't be long before fans find out if Bloom's emphasis on building a strong farm system leads them to the next championship, or crumbles an organization with only one true star remaining on the roster -- Rafael Devers.

Someone who could be gone this time next year if things continue to go in the direction they've been going.

