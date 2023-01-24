Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Solid Depth Piece If Red Sox Miss Out On Top Free Agent Options

The Boston Red Sox are in the market for a new middle infielder.

With Trevor Story expected to miss time following elbow surgery and Xander Bogaerts now a member of the San Diego Padres, Boston has some holes to fill. Enrique Hernandez has been rumored to make a move to shortstop in 2023, but the Red Sox also have been linked to free agents Jose Iglesias, Elvis Andrus, and Josh Harrison.

If the Red Sox were to strike out on Iglesias, Andrus, and Harrison, one other option that could be a solid depth piece could be former Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor.

The 28-year-old certainly wouldn't be Boston's top choice and Iglesias, Andrus, and Harrison all would be better fits. But, if the trio were to sign elsewhere, Odor potentially could be a low-cost, high-reward option.

Hernandez is a capable shortstop but the Red Sox still needs to figure out who will man second base. Christian Arroyo is entering his fourth season in Boston and had the best season of his career in 2022 while slashing .286/.322/.414, clubbing six home runs and driving in 36 runs. Arroyo could be a solid option for the Red Sox in 2023 as they wait for Story's return, but he's played in over 50 games in a season just twice in his six-year career and has dealt with a plethora of injuries.

If Boston isn't able to sign someone to fully take over the second base position, Odor could be a solid option to pair with Arroyo. Odor is a nine-year veteran who has shown some power throughout his career, which is something Boston certainly could use. He clubbed 13 long balls in 2022 and has smashed 30 or more home runs three times throughout his career.

While power is nice, Odor certainly is an all-or-nothing hitter who has prioritized home runs over getting on base. The second baseman led the league in strikeouts in 2019 and hasn't had an on-base percentage over .300 since 2018.

Arroyo and Odor could prove to be an intriguing tandem if Boston is unable to sign Iglesias, Andrus, or Harrison. The duo could compete for the starting job while the Red Sox await the return of Story. Arroyo and Odor could pair well because they bring different things to the team offensively. Arroyo is a more on-base guy, while Odor would provide some power.

Iglesias, Andrus, or Harrison would be better options for the Red Sox but they are now the top middle infielders available left in free agency so it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for their markets to heat up and for them to sign elsewhere to bigger deals than Boston is willing to offer.

There's no way for sure right now to know how long Story will be out. Boston may need a full-season option at second base, or maybe he will be back at some point in the not-too-distant future. If the two-time All-Star was able to return sooner rather than later, maybe a tandem of Arroyo and someone like Odor would be enough to hold Boston over.

