Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala Huge Success As MLB Stars, Fans Alike Show Support

The 6th Annual Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala was held this past week and was an absolute success.

Martinez was a titan on the baseball diamond and may somehow be even bigger off of the field. The Major League Baseball Hall of Famer launched the Pedro Martinez Foundation in 1998 and since its founding, the organization has helped provide support, assistance, and educational programs to children and families in need in the Dominican Republic as well as the United States.

The foundation held its first Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala in 2016 and since then the event has been a staple raising significant donations and helping the organization assist over 100,000 children to date.

The stars showed out at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Friday, Nov. 11, and were hosted by Martinez and Foundation President Carolina Martinez. The galas raised funds to support the children and families served by the Foundation in the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Some of the stars in attendance along with Martinez were San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto, former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek, and former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also was in attendance for the great event.

Comedian and Boston native Alex Edelman cracked jokes and entertained the crowd -- even roasting some of MLB's brightest stars in the room -- while highlighting his experience growing up in Brookline.

The Martinez's addressed the crowd and gave their heartfelt thanks for everyone’s generosity and assistance in the Foundation’s mission. The event will continue next year and will continue to help even more children and families over the next year and moving forward.

