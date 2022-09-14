Red Sox Traded Away Prospect With Organization-Leading 30 Home Runs

The Boston Red Sox departed with the player who leads all levels of the organization in home runs Wednesday.

Corner infielder Nick Northcut was sent to the Cincinnati Reds as a player to be named later, completing the Tommy Pham trade made on Aug. 1.

On the surface, trading away a prospect with more home runs than everyone in the organization, including the big league club, would sound like a bad move. However, Northcut is a flawed prospect who would have struggled to breach the lineup at the higher levels of the minor leagues.

The 23-year-old hit .219 with 18 doubles, 30 home runs, 75 RBIs and a .767 OPS in 103 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. His most notable flaw is an extremely lopsided 151-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He'd have to come a long way to be even below average in that department as he's currently about as bad as it gets in terms of plate discipline.

Another factor that made the decision to ship out Northcut easier for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was the logjam of corner infielders.

Northcut already was trailing third baseman Alex Binelas and first baseman Niko Kavadas on the Portland Sea Dogs' depth chart with corner infield prospect Blaze Jordan on the fringe of a call-up to Double-A as well.

The Red Sox boast two young talents on the corners already in Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. Jordan (No. 10), Kavadas (No. 22) and Binelas (No. 25) are all top 30 prospects in the Red Sox organization according to MLB Pipeline.

With context, the decision to ship out Northcut was an easy one.

