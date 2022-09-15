Red Sox's Potential Future Ace Brayan Bello Adding Lethal Pitch To Arsenal

Could a veteran member of the Boston Red Sox help push Brayan Bello into the next stage of his development? The work appears to already be in progress.

During Tuesday night's NESN broadcast, the camera cut to 42-year-old crafty southpaw Rich Hill instructing Bello on how to throw a curveball.

It seems as if Bello and Hill weren't just making conversation, as the budding ace already is putting Hill's teachings into effect.

"I’ve been practicing my curveball the past few days and I was able to throw it today twice against lefties so that's a pitch I’m going to add to my repertoire in the future," Bello told reporters through a translator after losing to the New York Yankees 5-3, as seen on NESN's postgame coverage.

Hill, who uses his curveball as his primary pitch (37.8% usage rate), might be the best mentor in the game when it comes to throwing an effective breaking ball. Hill has relied on his curveball to navigate him through an 18-year Major League Baseball career that began when Bello was just six years old.

Bello certainly has a few areas to improve on before putting all efforts into expanding his arsenal, as he's lacked consistent command at times, but could become a real weapon for the Red Sox if he can put it all together. Adding an over-the-top vertical breaking ball would make him even more electric.

