Watch Red Sox's Jarren Duran's Straight Steal Of Home In WooSox Win

Duran has not stopped showing off the speed since his demotion.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been making the most of his demotion to Triple-A Worcester.

The once highly-touted prospect put his elite speed to good use Thursday night with a straight steal of home against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the seventh inning to extend the WooSox lead to 5-3.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of the rare accomplishment is that the catcher was staring him down right before the play commenced. Duran did not catch anyone sleeping, he simply broke to the plate at the perfect time and caused the pitcher to panic as he was flying down the line. 

Duran finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and obviously notched a stolen base and run scored on this fine play. 

Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Blast Playoff-Clinching Grand Slam

The 26-year-old is riding a nice little seven-game hitting streak, which could be an indication that he's taken to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora's teachings. 

Prior to Duran's demotion, Cora gave him two tasks to take with him to Triple-A Worcester. He wanted the speedster to prioritize getting on base over hitting for power and to improve defensively. 

The steal of home is an example of how the young gun can wreak havoc against his opponents just by getting on base and using his speed to apply pressure. If he can get back to his roots of being a gap-to-gap hitter with an improved on-base percentage, he'll have a place in Major League Baseball. 

Duran is starting off right in this new phase of his career. 

