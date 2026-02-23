Alex Cora Signals Big Things Coming for Red Sox's Jarren Duran

The trade rumors were seemingly endless around the Boston Red Sox this past offseason when it came to the outfield.

It seemed like right when the 2025 season came to an end, people wanted to talk about the possibility of flipping an outfielder for someone like Joe Ryan. Over the course of the offseason, the names changed. Guys like Ketel Marte, Isaac Paredes, Brendan Donovan and Nico Hoerner were thrown out there for Boston. Throughout it all, the outfield was discussed, including Jarren Duran.

Boston has four elite outfielders in Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. The Red Sox have opted to hold onto all of them. From a roster-building perspective, it doesn't sound like it makes sense on paper. But expect to see the designated hitter spot filled by an outfielder a lot. When you have this much talent, it's okay to get creative. When it comes to Duran specifically, he's the guy who has been at the center of more trade rumors than anyone. Arguably, it's for the best that he hasn't gotten moved. When he is at his best, there are few players in the league more dynamic.

The Red Sox outfield is loaded

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) smiles after getting hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Even in a somewhat down year in 2025, he was a 4.7-WAR player. The year before, he was an 8.7-WAR player. What should get Red Sox fans fired up is the fact that he's already impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"I know it’s early, but JD seems like a different hitter,” Cora said, as transcribed by Smith. “Hitting the ball really hard to the pull side. Getting to some pitches that last year probably he didn’t get (to). Expecting a lot of big things from him. ... “Be on time and hit the ball hard — that’s what we want. And it felt like last year he was in between. Between the leg kick and this and that. And this year, in the offseason, the work was about that — just be on time. ... When he’s on time and swinging at pitches in the zone, he hits it hard. He’s done it the whole spring.”

If Duran is a "different hitter," that's going to be scary for opposing pitchers. The Red Sox are loaded in the outfield and it could be tough at times getting time for everyone. But when you have four guys who can be legit All-Stars in 2026, you find ways to make it work.