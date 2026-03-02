Controversial Ex-Red Sox OF Signs With Padres After Series of Setbacks

For as long as he remains on the professional baseball scene, Alex Verdugo will maintain a connection to the Boston Red Sox.

Verdugo was one of the headliners of the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in four years in a Red Sox uniform, he went through countless ups and downs. Since leaving Boston, however, his career has taken a nosedive.

On Sunday, Verdugo agreed to a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. That news put Verdugo's Boston exit into perspective, because only two years ago, he was headed to a new contender with hopes of a big free-agent contract a year later.

Verdugo continues tough sledding after Red Sox

Jun 13, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) makes an error in the field against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Verdugo, 29, has appeared in 205 regular-season games since leaving the Red Sox and posted a brutal .631 OPS. He was traded to the New York Yankees before the 2024 season, a deal which hasn't yet paid huge on-field dividends for Boston, but has to be considered a win with all factors under consideration.

On that 2024 Yankees team that also featured Aaron Judge and Juan Soto as starters in the outfield, Verdugo got off to a hot start, but his season completely cratered after he homered against the Red Sox in his first at-bat back to Fenway Park. He also ended up striking out against Walker Buehler for the final out of that year's World Series.

Last season proved to be even worse for Verdugo, as he signed late in the offseason with the Atlanta Braves, posted a .585 OPS and negative-0.3 bWAR in 56 games, and was released in early July.

Nothing about the original trade the Red Sox made involving Verdugo was salvageable. But the second time around, they at least got right-hander Richard Fitts from the Yankees, who they flipped this offseason for one year of control over starter Sonny Gray.

While Verdugo looks to find a career resurgence in San Diego, the Red Sox are left to muse about how the naturally gifted outfielder just couldn't find any consistency, or he might still be wearing their uniform.