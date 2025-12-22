How Red Sox Won Willson Contreras, Cardinals Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox have a new slugger at their disposal.

Boston has been looking for ways to bolster the middle of the order and now it has its first big-time addition. After missing out on Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that the Red Sox will now "try to get creative" to add two bats. Step No. 1 reportedly was completed on Sunday night.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox and Cardinals are in agreement on a deal to send three-time All-Star Willson Contreras to Boston.

The Red Sox got another big bat

"Breaking: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Willson Contreras in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN," Passan reported.

If you're a Red Sox fan, this immediately should be positive for you. Contreras is a big-time player. He's 33 years old and is coming off a season with 20 homers, 80 RBIs, and a .257/.344/.447 slash line in 135 games played. Boston is getting a guy who can play first base, catcher, or be a designated hitter for the organization. He's a 10-year veteran and three-time All-Star.

On top of this, Contreras is signed for two more season (2026 and 2027) with a 2028 club option as well.

Boston looks like it won the deal in the immediate aftermath. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins, right-handed pitcher Yhoiker Fajardo, and right-handed pitcher Blake Aita are going to St. Louis.

"Red Sox sending RHP Hunter Dobbins, RHP Yhoiker Fajardo and RHP Blake Aita to Cardinals in deal for William Contreras, source tells The Athletic," Rosenthal wrote on X.

On top of this, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Cardinals are "expected" to pay a "substantial" part of the remaining money left on Contreras' deal.

"The Cardinals expected to pay substantial part of contract with Contreras owed $40.5 million over the next two seasons." Nightengale wrote on X.

Passan followed up and noted that the Red Sox are getting $8 million in the deal.

"Full trade, per ESPN sources: Red Sox get: 1B Willson Contreras and $8 million to cover part of his remaining $41.5 million in salary," Passan wrote. "Cardinals get: RHP Hunter Dobbins, RHP Yhoiker Fajardo and RHP Blake Aita."

So, Boston is getting an All-Star-level bat to help at a position of need and cash for a depth starting pitcher -- who was awesome in 2025, but got hurt -- and prospects. What a swing by Craig Breslow and the organization.

