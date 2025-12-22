Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Leaves MLB To Sign In Japan

A former Boston Red Sox fan-faorite has found a new home, outside Major League Baseball.

There was a time when slugger Bobby Dalbec looked like a potential long-term option for the organization at first base. Dalbec was a highly-ranked prospect for the organization and then burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2021. Dalbec clubbed 25 homers and drove in 78 runs in 2021 across 133 games played. He also hit .240 that year as well. But after that his role with the organization wasn't steady. He bounced around between the big leagues and minors and eventually the focus clearly turned to Triston Casas.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Dalbec has gotten a lot of time down in the minors and elected free agency from the team after the 2024 season. In 2025, he spent time in the Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals organizations. He elected free agency from Kansas City after the season. Now, he's heading over to Japan to play for the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

The former Red Sox slugger found a new home

"Former Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is taking his talents to Asia," Cotillo wrote. "Dalbec, who spent time with three different organizations in 2025 after his nine-season run in the Red Sox organization concluded, has signed with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan, a source confirmed Sunday. Gaijin Baseball was first to report the deal, which according to a source guarantees Dalbec more than $1 million.

"Dalbec, a former fourth-round pick and top power prospect, played in 331 games for the Red Sox over five seasons, hitting .222 with 47 homers, 142 RBIs and a .714 OPS. After he was designated for assignment late in the 2024 season, Dalbec elected free agency and signed a minor league deal with the White Sox last winter. He spent the vast majority of the year at Triple-A, splitting his time between the White Sox, Brewers and Royals organizations. He hit .269 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs in 105 Triple-A games while also appearing in seven MLB games for Chicago, going 4-for-18 with a double."

Dalbec was a guy that the Red Sox fanbase grew to love. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out for him in the big leagues so far, but hopefully he's able to impress over in Japan and eventually return.

More MLB: Jarren Duran Update As Red Sox Trade Rumors Swirl