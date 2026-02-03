Jordan Hicks Deal Opens Door for Red Sox Flamethrower

The Boston Red Sox completed yet another trade this past weekend as the organization sent Jordan Hicks to the Chicago White Sox in a larger package.

In the deal, the Red Sox got out of most of Hicks’ contract and moved below the second CBT luxury tax threshold. After the Hicks trade, FanGraphs now has the Red Sox's luxury tax payroll estimated to be just over $258 million, which is roughly $6 million below the second CBT threshold of $264 million.

That’s not all, though. The Red Sox freed up two spots on the team’s 40-man roster in the process by cutting ties with Hicks and David Sandlin. With Spring Training roughly one week away, one easy way to fill one of the roster spots would be to add an infielder. The rumors and reports out there swirling around Boston have pointed to interest in adding an infielder, but options keep coming off the board.

The Red Sox have a few holes in the bullpen

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly (76) pitches during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One underrated aspect of this deal is the fact that MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that it gives Zack Kelly a clear path to the roster.

"The main objective of the trade with Chicago was obviously salary-related, as clearing $8 million of Hicks’ money (and getting relief against the CBT) threshold was smart business," Cotillo wrote. "But a secondary objective was also accomplished by Breslow, who cleared two 40-man roster spots with the move. ...

"Now, though, the Sox have two open spots and will gain a third early in spring training when Tanner Houck (recovering from Tommy John surgery) can be moved to the 60-day injured list. Moving Hicks also allows an easier path for other promising arms to contribute early in the season. Zack Kelly’s path to a roster spot is now clear and Rule 5 addition Ryan Watson is no longer blocked by Hicks, who is out of minor league options. The Red Sox also have room to make a free agent addition to the bullpen as well."

The Red Sox have lost some bullpen arms this offseason. Steven Matz left in free agency and Justin Wilson is still a free agent. The Red Sox also traded a few relievers away, including Brennan Bernardino. Arguably, it wouldn't hurt to see if there are any other arms out there willing to come join Boston's bullpen. But a clear path to the roster for someone who has experience pitching in Boston is nice, too. Kelly has pitched in 98 games for Boston over the last four seasons and has a 4.15 ERA overall. He has hadsomewhat of an inconsistent role with the club. If this leads to consistency, that would be a win.

