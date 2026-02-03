Red Sox Surprisingly Have 'Lukewarm' Interest in Gold Glover

Things are starting to heat up around the league with just a few days to go until Spring Training kicks off.

There's just about a week to go and the most popular trade candidate of the offseason is finally off the board. On Monday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals swung a three-team deal with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays centered around Brendan Donovan.

Another day, another infield option off the board for the Boston Red Sox. All offseason, the chatter has been about the team's infield. Second base and third base have been up in the air and Donovan has been a rumored fit at points throughout the offseason. Other trade candidates have been Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw and Isaac Paredes. On Monday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that another guy the club has "checked in" on is former Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros infielder Ramón Urías but the interest has been "lukewarm."

The Red Sox still have a hole to fill

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"Update: The Red Sox have checked in throughout the winter on Ramón Urías but haven’t showed more than lukewarm interest," Cotillo wrote.

It's a bit surprising that the Red Sox have "checked in," but the interest has been "lukewarm." The Red Sox have been clear that defense is a priority. That's why they didn't sign Eugenio Suárez, who would've added a much-needed power bat. Urías won a Gold Glove Award in 2022. In 2025, he was a 2.2-WAR player while playing for the Orioles and the Astros. He played in 112 games overall and slashed .241/.292/.384 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs and was in the 88th percentile with five outs above average.

In comparison, Hoerner slashed .297/.345/.394 with seven homers and 61 RBIs in 156 games with 15 outs above average. If the Red Sox were to want Urías, he likely wouldn't cost a ton at this point with roughly a week to go until Spring Training. If the Red Sox were to want Hoerner, they would have to pay up with prospects for just one year of the infielder.

Urías on paper seems like someone the Red Sox would be interested in, so it's a bit surprising that it doesn't appear as though that is the case right now.

