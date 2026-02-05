Ken Rosenthal Testing Red Sox Fans' Nerves With Isaac Paredes Hint

This offseason has been an emotional roller coaster for Boston Red Sox fans, and the twists and turns keep coming this week.

After weeks of hoping for a big trade involving an infielder, those fans learned Wednesday night that Boston had agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. It's easy to see that deal and worry that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is done with infield acquisitions, but no reports seem to hint at that possibility.

In fact, on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic dropped a major hint on potential moves to come, which will only further test Boston fans' emotions.

Rosenthal sees another move coming

Jul 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) sits in the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During Thursday's episode of "Fair Territory," Rosenthal indicated a firm belief that the Red Sox would make one more addition, singling out Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes as a realistic option for Boston.

"I'd have a hard time believing they're going to go into the season with this group alone."



Even after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa, @Ken_Rosenthal anticipates the Red Sox adding another infield bat. pic.twitter.com/OXXMRBot6w — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 5, 2026

"They are still looking for a guy like Isaac Paredes, who is under control for (two more years), and would cost them, certainly," Rosenthal said. "A guy who is under control always is costly.

"But I'd have a hard time believing they're going to go into the season with this group, and this group alone. They do need one more, and they seem to be aware of that."

Paredes has been one of three names most frequently connected to the Red Sox this week, alongside Chicago Cubs teammates Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw. Of the three, he'd be the biggest power bat the Red Sox could add, but as a trade-off, he'd almost certainly be the worst defender.

Paredes could also be the easier trade for the Red Sox to make once spring training is underway. Houston's infield logjam seems to be more problematic than Chicago's. Shaw is athletic enough to play the outfield, more so than Jose Altuve proved to be in Houston last season. And it's likewise hard to believe that Paredes could play a good second base.

Houston also has Yordan Alvarez blocking the designated hitter spot, whereas Chicago can rotate guys through that position.

Even if Paredes is the most realistic add, however, Rosenthal has to know he's stringing optimistic Red Sox fans along at this point. Those same fans believed for most of the winter that Alex Bregman was coming back, after all.

