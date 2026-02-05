What Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa Signing Means for Possible Trades

The Boston Red Sox added an infielder on Wednesday night, but not one that anyone had at the front of their mind for the last few weeks.

According to multiple reports, including Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox and utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year major league contract on Wednesday. Kiner-Falefa, who spent parts of each of the last four seasons in the American League East with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, is expected to compete for playing time at second base.

It's too early for final answers, but the implication of the Red Sox signing Kiner-Falefa is fairly obvious: the likelihood of a big trade for someone like Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, or Isaac Paredes either took a big hit on Wednesday, or wasn't that high to begin with.

Any chance Red Sox still make trade?

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) sacrifice bunts in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Cotillo, in his initial report on the trade, didn't yet have intel on whether more moves were possible.

"In Kiner-Falefa, it’s clear Craig Breslow is prioritizing defense and run prevention over offensive production. It’s unclear if further infield additions are on the horizon," Cotillo wrote.

Compared to the Hoerners and Paredeses of the world, Kiner-Falefa projects as a bottom-of-the-order, limited-impact guy. He's got a Gold Glove at third base under his belt (2020) and hits a lot of singles, but owns a career OPS+ of 82.

Kiner-Falefa had some memorable moments in the World Series with the Blue Jays last year, most notably not scoring the winning run from third base on a ground ball to the second baseman, Miguel Rojas. It's a play that's been re-adjudicated many times over, with practically everyone in a Toronto uniform taking some of the blame for not having him take a bigger lead with a left-handed batter in the box.

Per Cotillo, it appears the Red Sox view Cotillo as a prospective starter at either second or third base, furthering the notion that a bigger move is unlikely at this time.

Of course, if the Red Sox's season is going a certain way, there could be urgency to add another infielder at the trade deadline. But this feels like a finishing move for the offseason, and not one folks will be ecstatic about.

