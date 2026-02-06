New Red Sox Infielder Brendan Rodgers Already Has Boston Connection

The Boston Red Sox have a new Infielder, but he already has a connection to a member of the organization.

On Thursday night, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that the Red Sox agreed to terms on a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training with Gold Glove Award-winning infielder Brendan Rodgers.

"A day after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Red Sox have struck another deal with a veteran free agent infielder who has a Gold Glove on his resumé," Cotillo wrote. "Boston has agreed to sign Brendan Rodgers to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training, sources confirmed Wednesday night. The former Rockie, who won a Gold Glove at second base in 2022, will compete for a roster spot in spring training after a lost season in Houston."

The Red Sox added an intriguing, new piece

Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) celebrates his solo home run with center fielder Jacob Melton (31) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

This deal may not be one that gets Red Sox fans fired up. But it's a good depth move with upside. Plus, Rodgers already has a built-in connection to the club in Trevor Story. Rodgers and Story were teammates with the Colorado Rockies from 2019 through 2021 before Story joined the Red Sox. They were an elite duo, too, in their final season together in 2021.

That year, Rodgers slashed .284/.328/.470 with 15 homers and 51 RBIs in 102 games played to go along with 21 doubles and high-end defense. Story slashed .251/.329/.471 with 24 homers, 75 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 34 doubles, to go along with high-end defense himself.

Now, this signing doesn't necessarily mean the duo is coming back to Boston in 2026. Rodgers is on a minor league deal and is more of a depth option at this moment, but he is just 29 years old. There's reason to believe the one-time Gold Glove Award winner can get back on track after a tough 2025 season. If so, that would be great for Boston and would look like a steal.

