Lucas Giolito Last-Second Rumors Aren't What Red Sox Fans Want

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation certainly appears to be full right now, but that isn't the case with every team in the American League East right now with Spring Training just days away.

In fact, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that a former Red Sox fan-favorite, Lucas Giolito, could be in the mix for the starting pitcher-needy Baltimore Orioles.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"With just a few days to go before pitchers and catchers are due to report, several teams are still seeking reinforcements," Heyman wrote. "Good thing that’s the case since 115 players who logged MLB time in 2025 remain waiting on an unusually long unemployment line as of Thursday morning.

Here are nine of the teams that appear to be working hard.

The former Red Sox starter is available

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"No. 1. Orioles. They seem determined to add another frontline pitcher, and with Framber Valdez gone to the Tigers, Zac Gallen could top their list, followed by Lucas Giolito, Chris Bassitt and others. They’d been in the mix for Valdez for nearly three months now in a failed dance reminiscent of Toronto’s ultimately unsuccessful tango with Kyle Tucker. The Orioles, already one of the biggest winter winners with Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Shane Baz, Ryan Helsley and Andrew Kittredge all coming, clearly aren’t done."

Baltimore has been busy this offseason, including beating Boston in free agency for Pete Alonso. Giolito was great for Boston in 2025 to the tune of a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. If you're a Red Sox fan, you should be rooting for another team to swoop in and nab Giolito before Baltimore can. Boston is already facing stiff competition in the American League East. The Toronto Blue Jays are the reigning American League champions. The New York Yankees are loaded and retained Cody Bellinger. The Red Sox look great themselves. The Orioles have added big-time pieces, like Alonso. The Tampa Bay Rays can never be ruled out.

If Giolito can fix the one big issue the Orioles have, it would just make things more difficult for the Red Sox.

More MLB: Red Sox One Reunion Away From Quietly Elite Offseason