Red Sox 27-Year-Old Could Have Inside Track to Final Bullpen Spot

Danny Coulombe signing with the Boston Red Sox put a lot of roster hopefuls on notice this week.

Coulombe, a respected veteran coming off an excellent season, signed a guaranteed major league contract and expects to be ready to pitch by opening day on March 26. That means every reliever on the fringes of the roster picture just saw their opportunity diminished, and most of the spots are likely already ticketed for a specific individual.

In a crowded mix of hopefuls, does something as simple as 40-man roster status make a difference to the Red Sox at this stage of the competition?

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Red Sox's Tyler Samaniego in pole position?

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Samaniego (78) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On Friday, Red Sox insider Rob Bradford identified seven locks for the opening day bullpen: Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Zack Kelly, Jovani Morán, and Coulombe, meaning there truly would be only one job left to claim.

Then, Bradford hinted that newcomer Tyler Samaniego could be the frontrunner for the eighth and final spot, though that wasn't seemingly based on any knowledge of the club's thinking at this juncture.

"Samaniego, who doesn't have any major league experience, could have the upper hand considering he is on the 40-man roster and has performed decently throughout spring training," wrote Bradford.

Samaniego was the de facto second piece the Red Sox acquired in the December trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that brought starter Johan Oviedo to Boston and sent outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to the Buccos.

In 38 1/3 innings last season, Samaniego compiled a 3.99 ERA, struck out 44 batters, and had a very strong 1.04 ERA. Manager Alex Cora praised the 27-year-old earlier this week, centering his comments on the lefty's hard, biting sinker.

The only pitcher in danger of losing his roster spot altogether if Samaniego wins the last bullpen job is righty Ryan Watson, who was selected in the Rule 5 Draft in December and has put himself behind the 8-ball with an inconsistent spring.

So if it's not Samaniego, it will probably be a non-roster invitee like Tayron Guerrero, Kyle Keller, or Seth Martinez.