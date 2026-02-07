Red Sox-Astros Trade Buzz Heating Up With Houston Insider's Update

Long-rumored Boston Red Sox trade target Isaac Paredes seems to be gaining traction as a serious candidate to be moved.

Paredes, the two-time All-Star third baseman who enters 2026 with two years of team control remaining before free agency, is in a tricky projected first base timeshare in Houston now that Carlos Correa is back in town to play the hot corner.

On Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic provided an update on the "Crush City Territory" podcast that made it seem as if the odds of Paredes being moved were increasing by the moment.

How likely is Red Sox-Astros deal?

May 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) crosses home plate to score a run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Rome also specifically mentioned the Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates as teams that had shown "aggressive interest," though he stressed that there wasn't any guarantee either of those two teams would pull off a move.

"What I can tell you, in conversations over the last 48-to-72 hours, is (that) the talks have intensified," Rome said. "There appears to be some pretty direct motivation, and it appears to me now that things are gaining some momentum. I have only heard Isaac Paredes, as what they are gaining momentum in."

"I've heard as many as five teams have shown legitimate and aggressive interest. ... The Boston Red Sox, as we know, they remain interested in Paredes, and then according to people I've talked to, the Pittsburgh Pirates have also picked up their pursuits there.

A lot of what we've heard about the Red Sox and Astros throughout the winter was that Houston wanted a major league outfielder. Rome even reported specifically at one point that the Astros seemed to prefer Wilyer Abreu over Jarren Duran.

On paper, though, neither of those players made sense to give up for Paredes unless the Red Sox were getting surplus value back. And given Peter Abraham's Friday update that the Red Sox were trying to do a deal for an infielder that centered around prospects, some of the dots might be connecting here.

So could the Astros be coming around to the idea of simply clearing up their logjam by moving Paredes for top prospect talent? Or could a third team get involved to facilitate Houston getting its outfielder?

With spring training on the horizon, it feels as though there will only be more intriguing updates to share in the coming days.

