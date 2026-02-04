Red Sox Bring Back Mickey Gasper In Surprising Waiver Claim

The end of the 2024 season was dark for the Boston Red Sox, and then-rookie catcher Mickey Gasper embodied the struggles.

Gasper made his major league debut for the Red Sox after over six years in the minors, and one of his first plate appearances was an impressive extra-innings walk against the Texas Rangers. But from that point forward, he went 0-for-18, as the broadcasts increasingly focused on his struggle to get that first major league hit.

After the Red Sox traded Gasper to the Minnesota Twins last offseason for Jovani Morán, the former had a few more cups of coffee at the big-league level and racked up 15 hits, including two home runs. Now, in a roundabout way, he's coming back to Boston.

Gasper returns to Red Sox on waivers

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second base Mickey Gasper (11) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (21) in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox claimed Gasper off waivers from the Washington Nationals, according to a team announcement. Boston had space empty on the 40-man roster after trading away Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin earlier in the week.

The 30-year-old Gasper was designated for assignment by the Twins last month and scooped up by Washington. His stint there lasted just nine days, as the Nats DFA'd him on Thursday.

Gasper, who has two minor-league options available, is a switch-hitter who can catch and play both first and second base. But with a .445 OPS in 133 major league plate appearances to this point, it would be hard for him to lay claim to any playing time unless Boston truly gets desperate.

The Red Sox still have an opening on the 40-man roster as of Wednesday afternoon, and when starting pitcher Tanner Houck is placed on the 60-day injured list to open the spring, they'll have two spots. That enables additional free-agent signings, trades, etc. without having to cut Gasper or anyone else on the bubble.

With Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong, and Matt Thaiss all presumably ahead of him on the catching depth chart, Gasper seems likely to head to Triple-A Worcester to start the season, assuming he avoids waivers from here on out.

