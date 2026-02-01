Two Red Sox Trade Candidates Emerge After Jordan Hicks Trade

The Boston Red Sox swung an intriguing deal on Sunday.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Red Sox have been in endless trade rumors with guys like Nico Hoerner, Isaac Paredes or Brendan Donovan thrown out as potential options for the organization to replace Alex Bregman in the infield. Boston didn't add a big-time infielder on Sunday, but it did make an interesting move. The Red Sox announced that Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin were traded to the Chicago White Sox along with two players to be named later for right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl and a player to be named later.

"The Red Sox today traded RHPs Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin to the Chicago White Sox, along with cash considerations and two players to be named later, in exchange for minor league RHP Gage Ziehl and a player to be named later," the Red Sox announced.

Sep 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks (46) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boston saved a bit of cash, but in the process traded away Hicks and Sandlin. Hicks struggled in Boston in 21 appearances, but boasts an elite fastball and is 29 years old. Boston included the 24-year-old Sandlin to get Hicks' contract out of town. What could be next? MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo specifically mentioned Masataka Yoshida and Patrick Sandoval as options for "further salary relief."

"Removing Hicks’ salary — while never a preferred move for a big-market team — does help the Red Sox as they look to head to spring training with a more functional roster," Cotillo wrote. "According to publicly available estimates, the CBT payroll, after the signing of Suárez to a five-year, $130 million contract, was around $269 million, which cleared both the first and second penalty thresholds. Now, that number is around $261 million, which is below the second CBT threshold of $264 million.

"With openings at second base and third base — and Marcelo Mayer in the mix to play one of those positions – Boston is still in the market for an infield addition, either via free agency or trade, and could look for further salary relief by moving another highly-paid player like Masataka Yoshida ($18 million CBT hit) and/or Patrick Sandoval ($9.125 million CBT hit) in the coming weeks. Neither player has a set role on the team with the roster as presently constructed."

So, the Red Sox now are under the second CBT penalty threshold. If the club could trade either Yoshida or Sandoval away and save cash, that would likely give the club space to add an infielder — either in a trade or free agency — while staying below the second tax threshold. Now, Boston has the cash to get deals done without really needing to stay below any threshold. But if the team views it as necessary, dealing Yoshida or Sandoval next would give the club the wiggle room it would need.

