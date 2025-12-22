Red Sox-Cardinals Trade Explained: Why Willson Contreras Made Sense For Boston

The Boston Red Sox needed a right-handed impact bat, and on Sunday, they finally landed one.

No, the Red Sox still have not signed a major league free agent this winter. They pulled off another trade, their fourth of the offseason and second with the St. Louis Cardinals, to acquire a bat who fits their lineup quite well.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Red Sox acquired first baseman Willson Contreras, a three-time All-Star at the catching position, in a deal with the Cardinals.

Contreras' bat an excellent fit for Boston's lineup

Boston also received $8 million in cash in the deal to cover some of the remaining $41.5 million yet to be paid over the two years of Contreras' contract, per Passan. Boston will have a $17.5 million club option with a $5 million buyout for Contreras in 2028.

The return was substantial, but not back-breaking, as right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins headed to St. Louis alongside pitching prospects Yhoiker Fajardo and Blake Aita, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Contreras, a 10-year veteran entering his age-34 season, has quietly been one of the most consistent right-handed bats in the sport over the past decade. He has a career slash line of .258/.352/.459 with 172 home runs and 548 RBIs.

This past season, Contreras recovered from a slow start to post a .791 OPS and 123 OPS+ in 135 games. He hit .257 with 20 home runs while compiling 2.5 bWAR.

The hard-hit metrics suggest Contreras is still one of the better hitters in the sport, as he ranked in the 80th percentile or better in bat speed, expected slugging percentage, barrel rate, and xwOBA. He also put up an impressive six outs above average at first base.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career behind the plate, including for the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, it looks as though Contreras is going to remain at first base, while potentially taking on some designated hitter duties, for the rest of his career.

That, of course, creates an interesting predicament for first baseman Triston Casas, who isn't necessarily out of the picture to play a key role in a timeshare with Contreras, but certainly won't be the primary starter at the position.

The Red Sox needed impact bats, and while bringing in Contreras doesn't turn this lineup into an instant World Series contender, it's a step in the right direction.

