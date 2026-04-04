Red Sox Catch Huge Break With Triston Casas Update

The Boston Red Sox shared some good news on Saturday afternoon.

Boston got a scare earlier in the week as first baseman Triston Casas had a "setback" in his road back to the Red Sox. He missed most of the 2025 season as he ruptured the left patellar tendon in his knee. While it's never good to have a "setback," fortunately, it didn't involve his knee. Casas has been dealing with sore ribs.

On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that it would be "a while" before Casas got back into the mix. But on Saturday he had a much more positive take. Cora shared that Casas actually will start his hitting progression on Monday, as shared by Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

"First baseman Triston Casas will resume hitting Monday after being shut down for about a week, manager Alex Cora said Saturday" Smith wrote. "He’ll begin by hitting off the tee. 'Kind of like start his progression again,' Cora said. Casas began this season on the 10-day injured list, working his way back from surgery that he underwent in May 2025 to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon.

The Red Sox slugger got some good news

Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) makes a catch for an out against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox recently shut him down because of an intercostal strain, an unrelated injury. Intercostal muscles are located between the ribs."

After the update earlier in the week that Casas had a "setback," you couldn't have asked for a better update from Cora than what he gave on Saturday about the young slugger. Beginning a hitting progression on Monday doesn't mean that he's going to be in game action over the next week, but it's a step in that direction.

One of the biggest talking points around Boston in the offseason and early on this season has been the fact that the offense hasn't been firing on all cylinders. Casas is someone who can help this team at some point, despite the fact that his role with the team isn't clear. Regardless of position, he has the type of power Boston needs. Any time you hear about an injury setback it's scary, especially when the manager says a guy is going to be down for "a while."

Fortunately, things aren't as bad as initially expected and now Casas will return to his rehab and continue working his way back up for Boston. It's been a tough few years for the young first baseman, but it was a good day on Saturday.