Red Sox Comments Give Hope In Alex Bregman Chase

It certainly sounds like the Boston Red Sox aren't done adding to the organization.

So far this offseason, the biggest additions for the club are Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Willson Contreras. All three have come via trades. Boston has been surprisingly quiet in free agency so far this offseason, but there is plenty of talent on the board still, including Alex Bregman.

On Monday night. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media and made it clear that Boston isn't done. Breslow noted that the roster is "incomplete" and that adding another bat remains a "priority," as transcribed by Alex Speier of the Boston Globe on Bluesky.

The Red Sox have more work to do before the offseason wraps

"We're still looking for any opportunity to improve our team," Breslow said, as transcribed by Speier. "We feel like we've got a competitive team, one capable of a postseason run, but we also recognize the roster is incomplete."

Breslow continued specifically in reference to the idea of adding another bat.

"I think it's a target. It's a priority for us," Breslow said, as transcribed by Speier.

If you have been hoping that Bregman would return or the club will land another slugger after Contreras, stay in line. These are the types of comments fans should be looking for from Breslow right now.

The club is in a solid place right now after the Contreras trade, but there is room for growth and the Red Sox should still have plenty of money at their disposal after trading Rafael Devers away.

If the Red Sox are prioritizing a bat, there isn't one out there that fits the organization better than Bregman. Other big-name free agents out there right now are guys like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. Bichette would be a worthy addition if Bregman opts to sign elsewhere. Tucker is a phenomenal player, but the Red Sox have a surplus of outfield talent and he's going to land a mega deal in some capacity.

Bregman is out there and the Red Sox are prioritizing a bat. Go get Bregman and the vibes around the team will be immaculate.

