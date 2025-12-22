Red Sox Lose 10-Year Veteran To Mariners In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox reportedly lost a key member of the organization on Monday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Rob Refsnyder and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year deal in free agency.

"Outfielder Rob Refsnyder and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year contract. Refsnyder, 34, crushes left-handed pitching and has been a very good platoon player in recent seasons." Passan wrote on X.

The Red Sox will not have Rob Refsnyder in 2026

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal followed up and reported that the agreement is for a $6.25 million deal with a chance to go higher.

"Free agent Rob Refsnyder has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Mariners. Deal includes $250K in incentives. First with agreement: Jeff Passan."

That's a tough hit for Boston. Refsnyder was a part of the organization over the last four seasons. He developed into a lefty killer for Boston and a significant piece off the bench. The last two seasons were the best of his 10-year big league career. In 2024, Refsnyder slashed .283/.359/.471 with 11 homers, 40 RBIs, and an .830 OPS in 93 games. In 2025, Refsnyder slashed .269/.354/.484 with an .838 OPS, nine homers, and 30 RBIs in 70 games played.

It's sad to see Refsnyder go, but he's an easy guy to go be happy for. Refsnyder made just over $2 million in 2025 for Boston. Now he's reportedly in agreement on a deal worth three times that much. He's one of the best players in the league at what he does. He's a veteran leader and crushes lefties off the bench.

There was a time when Refsnyder considered retirement, but he opted against it. Now, he's getting the largest contract of his career to this point and joining a fellow contender in the American League in Seattle. It would've been better if he were in Boston, obviously, but the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders at their disposal. Now he's getting a raise and potentially more time as well. Hopefully, all goes well in Seattle.

