Red Sox 'Connected' To 27-Year-Old Ace With Yankees, Mets, More

The Boston Red Sox have already added two different starting pitchers this offseason, but could they make another splash?

Before Michael King signed with the San Diego Padres, the Red Sox were among the teams that were heavily linked to his sweepstakes. King ultimately inked a three-year, $75 million deal with opt-outs.

If the Red Sox want more pitching, there are options out there -- although that isn't the organization's biggest need right now. While this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said that the Red Sox are among the teams "connected" to 27-year-old Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai.

"Nearly three weeks after Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Blue Jays, King returned to San Diego on a three-year, $75 million contract that includes player options for both 2026 and '27, allowing the right-hander to test free agency again in a year or two. Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, Tatsuya Imai and Zac Gallen top the list of available starters on the free-agent market. Will King’s signing help break the dam and start a run on deals for starters?

The Red Sox have been linked to everyone

"... The lone exception is Imai, who turns 28 on May 9. The right-hander posted a 1.92 ERA over 163 2/3 innings last season for the Seibu Lions, the fourth straight season his ERA has been below 3.00. The Cubs and Yankees have been considered the favorites to sign Imai, though other teams, including the Mets and Red Sox, have also been connected to him."

Imai is someone who very well could help the Red Sox's rotation. He's young and coming off a season where he logged a 1.92 ERA in 24 starts for the Seibu Lions in Nippon Professional Baseball. He hasn't logged an ERA above 2.45 since 2021.

Imai arguably is the most intriguing starter available right now. He has massive upside and is younger than guys like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. But the Red Sox should sign a big bat before they add any more pitching. If the Red Sox can even land one elite bat -- like Alex Bregman -- then go nuts in the rotation. But the middle of the lineup is the biggest issue right now.

