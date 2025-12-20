Blue Jays or Diamondbacks? Identifying Red Sox’s Biggest Alex Bregman Threat

If the Boston Red Sox want to retain Alex Bregman in free agency, they’re going to have to go through some teams to get him.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were the most popular team to discuss in the sweepstakes throughout the. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Dec. 16 that the Diamondbacks have become a "surprise entrant" for Bregman.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility," Nightengale wrote. "The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B"

The Red Sox have competition

On Friday, ESPN's Jeff Passan said to ESPN New York's Michael Kay that the Toronto Blue Jays are "very much in the mix" for Bregman.

"I don't know how much the Arizona thing's going to work," Passan told Kay. "I think that the Blue Jays are very much in the mix there. It’s a little bit tougher for them because they’ve had Ernie Clement and Addison Barger at third base. Both have done well there.

"I think the Blue Jays understand chemistry matters and leadership matters. I think they benefited greatly last year from the team they had on the field. Alex Bregman, say what you will about him, is regarded as a very good clubhouse guy. And somebody who could be a leader for that team going forward. So I could see Bregman going there.”

So, with that being said, who should be considered more of a threat for Red Sox fans? Let's dive in.

Toronto Blue Jays



The Blue Jays are coming off an explosive 2025 season. They went 94-68 and made a run to the World Series and were a few outs away from taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays fell, though, and have been busy this offseason. Toronto signed Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Taylor Rogers. Toronto has shown that it is willing to heavily spend to get the guys it wants. That's what's most nerve-wracking about Toronto, but it has been linked more to Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. If Bichette and Tucker go elsewhere, then the Blue Jays become the biggest threat.

Arizona Diamondbacks



Arizona's biggest calling card is that Bregman lives in the area in the offseason. The Diamondbacks have some talent, but went 80-82 in 2025 (fourth place in the NL West). Conflicting reports have surfaced saying the Diamondbacks would have to trade Ketel Marte to free up the cash to sign Bregman. Others have said that is not the case. Regardless, the Diamondbacks aren't as good as the Red Sox are right now, even if they got Bregman.

Biggest Threat:



Between these two, the Blue Jays are scary simply because they might just blow everyone out of the water this offseason.

