Red Sox–Cubs Trade Update Shows Boston Means Business

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan holding out hope for one more move by the organization, keep it up. The offseason is quickly coming to an end, but that doesn't mean Boston is done.

Over the last few weeks, the trade rumors have been endless around guys including Isaac Paredes, Matt Shaw and Nico Hoerner. Despite the fact that the Red Sox have added three different infielders over the last week (Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Brendan Rodgers and Tsung-Che Cheng), the trade rumors have not slowed down whatsoever and it sounds like the Red Sox are trying to add more.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Sunday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic noted that the Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have an "ongoing dialogue" about potential moves.

The rumors are still swirling for Boston

Sep 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) runs back to the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Handed a job when Bregman picked the Boston Red Sox as a free agent last year, Shaw is currently slotted into a super-utility role," Mooney wrote. "That is, unless the Cubs finish their offseason by trading Shaw to the Red Sox or another club looking for a promising third baseman. Given the many connections between their methodical front offices, the Cubs and Red Sox have an ongoing dialogue about players and roster needs. Shaw has been identified as a potential option for Boston’s plans to replace Bregman, and the Cubs are always willing to listen.

"For now, at least, the Cubs are publicly comparing Shaw to Javier Báez and Kris Bryant, pointing out the immense value those versatile players provided during the 2016 championship season. That World Series run may have never happened if the Cubs had moved Báez for a starting pitcher after his major-league debut in 2014 or at the 2015 trade deadline."

On top of this, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported on the "Crush City Territory" podcast that Isaac Paredes trade talks have picked up and the Red Sox are one of the teams that have had interest.

So, again, if you're a Red Sox fan hoping for one more deal to give the club an everyday option in the infield, don't give up hope yet.

More MLB: Red Sox Get Much-Needed Infield Update Before Spring Training