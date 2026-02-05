Red Sox Insider Teases More to Come After Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The Boston Red Sox made yet another move on Wednesday and it sounds like the club may not be done looking around.

Boston's infield has been under a microscope all offseason to this point. That was before the club even lost Alex Bregman. The third baseman opted out of his deal with the organization and then was one of the biggest names available in free agency before he eventually landed with the Chicago Cubs. Since then, the rumors and speculation have been turned up to eleven as the organization has tried to find an option to help in the infield.

Most of the rumors centered around trade candidates like Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, Isaac Paredes or Brendan Donovan. Donovan went to the Seattle Mariners and it's unclear if any of the other three actually will be moved. Eugenio Suárez was another player linked to the club, but he signed with the Cincinnati Reds. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who wasn't the subject of many rumors beforehand.

The Red Sox have more work to do

"Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN."

In the aftermath, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Kiner-Falefa and Marcelo Mayer will be in the mix for second base and third base for the club. Another interesting tidbit of information that came out after the deal broke was the fact that Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox are "still working" to add to the roster.

"My understanding is the Red Sox are still working on adding to the roster beyond the signing of Kiner-Falefa," Abraham wrote. "To be a little more clear on this: adding to the lineup."

On Wednesday morning, The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon reported that the club has been "exploring the possibility" of adding a right-handed outfielder. With Kiner-Falefa in the mix, it's hard to picture how the team could add more, without many options left on the table. But it sounds like the club is looking and getting creative.

