Red Sox Fan Favorite Addresses Fans After $6.25M Mariners Deal

At the tail end of a journeyman career, it felt like Rob Refsnyder had truly found a home with the Boston Red Sox.

Refsnyder was as reliable as can be in the role he was asked to play -- namely, mashing left-handed pitching. His .407 on-base percentage against lefties in his four years with the Red Sox was the third-best in baseball, right behind Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt.

However, after signing with the Seattle Mariners for one year and a career-best $6.25 million salary, there was nothing left to do but say goodbye.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Refsnyder's parting message to Red Sox fans was a nostalgic one

“Thank you to the incredible fans of Boston. It was such a joy to wear that uniform and compete for both you and the city,” Refsnyder wrote via PSI Sports Management, his agency. “Watching my kids grow up and play at Fenway, both before and after work, will be some of my fondest memories.

"We met so many hardworking, amazing people who made this city such a special place for my family over the past four years. A big thank you to the coaching staff, medical team, clubhouse staff, and everyone in the organization who has helped me along the way. And lastly, thank you to my Sox teammates for putting up with me. I’ve learned so much from all of you.”

Although Refsnyder only saw one playoff appearance as a member of the Red Sox, he helped the organization progress through some tough times and helped usher in the next generation of stars. He became a calming veteran presence in the locker room, and the young outfielders seemed to bond over making fun of the "old man" at age 34.

With Wilyer Abreu expected to face lefties more often and Romy Gonzalez to serve as the prospective lefty-mashing force in the lineup, it's possible the Red Sox won't miss his impact on the field too terribly.

Seattle will be a tough foe in the American League this season, but if there's anyone on this Mariners team that Red Sox fans can root for, it's absolutely Refsnyder.

More MLB: Craig Breslow Provides Update On Red Sox's 23-Year-Old Fireballer