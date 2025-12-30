Red Sox Fans Get Glass-Half-Empty Ketel Marte, Alex Bregman Update

Where do the Boston Red Sox stand on a potential trade for Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte?

First, we have to ask whether Marte is likely to be traded at all. And to complicate the situation as much as possible, we know the Diamondbacks are a real threat to sign Alex Bregman away from the Red Sox, as the three-time All-Star lives in Arizona during the offseason.

On Monday, Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman provided an update on the Marte trade market, and it wasn't necessarily good news for Red Sox fans hoping the club would find a way to get one or the other between Marte and Bregman.

What Jon Heyman said about Bregman, Marte

Heyman seemed to register a soft prediction that Marte wouldn't be traded at all, and if the Red Sox had any chance of acquiring him, the insider seemed to think it hinged on Bregman choosing the Diamondbacks.

"It would be weird in a way if he's not traded, but I'm thinking if the D-backs sign Bregman, that would be the indication that Marte is likely to be traded," Heyman said.

"At this point, I'm going to say he might stay, even after all this trade talk. Certainly, Boston, Tampa Bay, and Seattle (are) at the forefront of those talks, I think that remains the same. Could see some other teams potentially in there. Could I see Toronto? Maybe."

There probably weren't many Red Sox fans left holding out hope for both Bregman and Marte to join the roster after the Willson Contreras trade. But Heyman's breakdown of the situation leaves room for the very distinct possibility that Boston comes up empty.

One also has to wonder whether Toronto is being used as a smokescreen at this point, because the law of averages would suggest the Blue Jays can't sign and trade for every big name on the market.

Reasonable minds could differ over whether Bregman or Marte suited the Red Sox better moving forward, but landing neither would set up a recipe for a very unsuccessful winter.

