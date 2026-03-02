Red Sox Frontrunner Emerges in Roster Battle to Replace Romy Gonzalez

Ever since Romy Gonzalez arrived to camp with a shoulder injury, the race has been on for the Boston Red Sox.

Gonzalez played a hugely important role against left-handed pitchers last season, and as it seems for all the world like he won't be ready for opening day this year, someone is going to get the chance to step into that job, at least on a temporary basis.

With just over three weeks to go before opening day, there appears to be a frontrunner, even if that race is still far from decided.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Insider declares Andruw Monasterio the frontrunner

Aug 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio (14) runs towards third base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

On Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic labeled recent trade pickup Andruw Monasterio as the top candidate to take over Gonzalez's vacant spot on the opening day roster, thanks to his solid performance against lefties last year and the impressions he's made since arriving from the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Newcomer Andruw Monasterio, acquired in the Durbin trade, appears to have a leg up on a bench role early in camp," wrote McCaffrey.

"Monasterio has impressed Cora and hit lefties well last season in a limited sample (.837 OPS in 50 plate appearances). This trait could make up for what the Red Sox will lack without Gonzalez, who has been among the best hitters against lefties in the league the past two seasons."

Entering Monday, Monasterio was 3-for-10 with a home run and three walks thus far in spring competition, good for a 1.062.

Monasterio's inclusion. the opening day squad on would mean the likes of Nate Eaton, Nick Sogard, Kristian Campbell, and the injured Brendan Rodgers would all have to begin their seasons in Triple-A. Monasterio has minor-league options of his own, but Boston can use those later in the year as well if need be.

Is it still too early to call the race in Monasterio's favor? Probably, but he's become a bigger story than some might have expected since arriving in the Feb. 9 trade, and with a lot of Boston's roster headed to the World Baseball Classic this week, he could soon have an even bigger spotlight.