Red Sox Infielder Lands Back In AL After Electing Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox very well could see a fan-favorite from the 2025 season, but on the other side of the field in 2026.

Boston had a need at first base once again in 2025 after Triston Casas suffered a left patellar tendon rupture. In response, the Red Sox rolled with a tandem of Romy González and Abraham Toro for much of the season before landing Nathaniel Lowe in August.

Toro was a guy who came out of nowhere but became a fan-favorite, like Dom Smith in 2024, for his surprising play. Toro was promoted to the big leagues after Casas went down and it was shared that he had picked the Red Sox over the New York Yankees in free agency ahead of the campaign, which certainly helped his case with the fanbase.

The former Red Sox infielder is joining the Royals

After the Red Sox got Lowe, Toro was designated for assignment but stuck around with the club in the minors. He elected free agency on Oct. 10 and now reportedly has found a new home.

Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reported on Friday that Toro is in agreement to return to the American League on a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

"INF Abraham Toro has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell El Extrabase," Álvarez-Montes wrote on X. "It’s a minor league deal with Spring Training invitation. Toro, who turns 29 tomorrow, played in 77 games with the Red Sox in 2025. He has seven seasons of big league experience."

If Toro is able to make the Royals' roster, the Red Sox could see him in 2026. Boston's first series of the season against Kansas City will be on the road from May 18th through May 20th. The Royals will come to Fenway Park for a three-game set from Sep. 11 through Sep. 13 as well.

In 2025, Toro surprisingly was a much-needed piece for Boston for a while. He played in 77 games and slashed .239/.289/.371 with seven homers and 27 RBIs. Hopefully, he's able to get an opportunity in Kansas City.

