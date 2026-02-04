Red Sox NPB Signing Could Be Bad News for 28-Year-Old Project

The Boston Red Sox landed yet another intriguing arm on Tuesday.

The pitching additions have certainly been the story of the offseason so far, outside of the loss of Alex Bregman, of course. Boston has stockpiled arms left and right and took a flyer on 32-year-old righty Kyle Keller on Tuesday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Keller hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2021, but has pitched to a 2.21 ERA in 186 Nippon Professional Baseball appearances over the last four seasons with the Hanshin Tigers and the Yomiuri Giants. With Keller in the mix, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that he will have a chance in Spring Training to compete for a spot on the big league club in the bullpen. In the process, Cotillo noted that Keller's addition could be bad news for Rule 5 pick Ryan Watson.

The Red Sox brought in an intriguing hurler on Tuesday

Sep 29, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Keller (67) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Chicago won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Keller is a traditional late-game reliever who will get the chance to compete for a spot in a rather unsettled Red Sox bullpen," Cotillo wrote. "With Jordan Hicks out of the mix after being traded to the White Sox on Sunday, the Red Sox have righties Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Zack Kelly and Rule 5 pick Ryan Watson as well as lefties Jovani Morán and Tyler Samaniego in the mix for relief spots alongside setup man Garrett Whitlock and closer Aroldis Chapman. With a strong showing in spring training, Keller could push someone like Watson for a spot in the sixth- and seventh-inning mix. Also, Keller’s contract will not force the Red Sox to make a decision before Opening Day (March 26).

"According to a league source, Keller’s deal includes two assignment clauses (in which he’d leave if offered a major league roster spot with another club and the Red Sox chose not to add him to their own roster) and a traditional opt-out clause in which he can elect free agency in pursuit of a different opportunity."

Watson is a 28-year-old hurler who came to town back in December in a Rule 5 trade with the Athletics. He was a 39th-round pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. Overall, he has a 4.14 ERA in 157 minor league appearances and has made it up to Triple-A.

It sounds like the Red Sox will have an intriguing competition on their hands and fortunately, real baseball is less than a week away from kicking off.

More MLB: Conflicting Nico Hoerner Reports Complicate Fit for Red Sox