What Official Willson Contreras Trade Means For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox officially inched one step closer to contention in the American League on Monday afternoon.

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news on Sunday night that the Red Sox were in agreement to acquire three-time All-Star Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals for pitchers Hunter Dobbins, Yhoiker Fajardo, and Blake Aita. On Monday, the Red Sox made the news official.

"The Red Sox today acquired 1B Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with cash considerations, in exchange for RHP Hunter Dobbins and minor league RHPs Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo," the Red Sox announced.

The Red Sox got their man

This deal already has been examined a handful of times, but it's a good trade for Boston. The Red Sox are getting a right-handed bat who is an All-Star-level talent plus cash while pretty much only dealing away pitching depth. Dobbins was very helpful in 2025, but with the volume of pitching the Red Sox have, there's no way to know if he would've had that same opportunity in 2026.

Boston is one step closer to bolstering its offense with much-needed firepower. Contreras is the real deal. In 2025, he slashed .257/.344/.447 with 20 homers, 80 RBIs, and 31 doubles in 135 games played. It was his first season as a full-time first baseman and he finished in the 91st percentile in outs above average with six. He also was in the 76th percentile in arm strength and 77th percentile in fielding run value.

On top of this, Contreras also finished in the 95th percentile in bat speed, 87th percentile in xwOBA, 86th percentile in barrel rate, 85th percentile in expected slugging rate, and 83rd percentile in hard-hit rate. All in all, Contreras is an elite player. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Monday that Contreras will split his time between first base and designated hitter for Boston.

"With their first move to bolster the lineup this offseason, the Boston Red Sox added a versatile right-handed power hitter in Willson Contreras, who will split time between first base and designated hitter, a league source told The Athletic," McCaffrey wrote.

With Contreras officially in the fold, the club will have the opportunity to either move Triston Casas, or work him along slowly as he recovers from a brutal patellar injury.

Boston is in a good place right now. If it can re-sign Alex Bregman in free agency, arguably they would be set heading into 2026.

