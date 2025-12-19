Red Sox's Popular Former Prospect Sends Message To Boston Fans

More than a few Boston Red Sox fans were sorry to see "The Password" depart.

On Dec. 4, the Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo in a five-player trade that sent outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The deal brought the Red Sox an arm with all kinds of upside in exchange for a highly-regarded prospect who simply didn't have a place to play in the current Boston lineup.

It's off to Pittsburgh for Garcia, as the 23-year-old will get his chance to carve out a legitimate big-league role for himself after totaling one base hit in his five-game cup of coffee in Boston this summer. But first, the prospect had a message to share with the fans who showed him a lot of love as he rose to the top of the organizational rankings.

Garcia posts parting message for Red Sox, fans

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Garcia posted a farewell to the Red Sox and the fans, who took to him in particular over the last couple of seasons, when he rose from relative anonymity to become a consensus top-five prospect in the organization.

"Thank you to the Boston Red Sox organization and the fans for believing in me since I was a kid from Venezuela chasing a dream," wrote Garcia. "Your support helped shape the player and the man I am today, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to wear that uniform.

"Now it’s time for the next chapter. I’m excited to join the Pittsburgh Pirates and get to work. New city, new colors, new goals — and yes, a new password. I’m all in on helping bring a World Series back to Pittsburgh."

Many of Garcia's former minor league teammates, including impressive Red Sox rookie starter Connelly Early, took to the comments to wish the slugger well on the next steps of his journey.

It's evident that Garcia is well-liked by all who come across him, and he'll have a lot of Boston-based support as he tries to make a name for himself in Pittsburgh. He struggled with major league pitching in a very small sample this year, but the raw tools are there for a very valuable ballplayer to emerge.

