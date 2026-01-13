Red Sox Sign 6'6'' Righty After Electing Free Agency From Astros

The Boston Red Sox have had an ongoing trend this offseason of adding tall hurlers on minor league deals. The trend continued on Tuesday.

Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported that the Red Sox are signing 6'6'' righty Patrick Halligan to a minor league deal.

"Source: Red Sox have signed RHP Patrick Halligan to a minor league contract," Parker wrote. "Halligan, standing in at 6-6 230lb, was recently pitching in the Astros organization in 2025."

The Red Sox made yet another pitching move

This comes after Parker reported on Monday that the Red Sox signed 6'8'' right-handed pitcher Tayron Guerrero to a minor league deal as well.

Halligan isn't a guy who has gotten a lot of buzz out there. He's 26 years old and was selected in the 13th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Throughout his professional baseball career so far, he has spent time in the Royals', Atlanta Braves' and the Houston Astros' farm system. He has a 4.34 ERA in five seasons down in the minors and has yet to make his big league debut yet.

In 2025, Halligan had a 4.40 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched in the Astros and Braves' farm system. After the 2025 season, Halligan elected free agency from Houston on Nov. 6, per his official MLB.com profile. He has been pitching for the Indios de Mayaguez in the Puerto Rican Winter League this winter and has a 2.82 ERA in 20 appearances.

You can't go wrong with a minor league deal. It's almost impossible. Minor league deals are essentially lottery tickets in many respects. If Halligan can impress in Spring Training, maybe he gets a shot in the majors. Or, the Red Sox carry him in Triple-A and see what he can do. But there's no harm and very minimal cost. The Red Sox continue to target tall hurlers with good extension, and this is yet another example. Could this deal help Boston in 2026? Sure. While this is the case, right now it can be viewed as yet another dice for a team stocking up on pitching.

