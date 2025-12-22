Where Alex Bregman Stands After Red Sox, Willson Contreras Trade

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly gotten one big-time bat to add to the middle of the order. Could another be on the way?

Boston reportedly agreed to a blockbuster deal with the St. Louis Cardinals to bring three-time All-Star Willson Contreras to town on Sunday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news first on Sunday night.

With Contreras, the Red Sox are getting a guy who played a good first base in 2025. Before that, Contreras was an All-Star catcher. He's a three-time All-Star and an impressive right-handed bat. Another positive about him is that he doesn't break the bank for Boston. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that his CBT hit will be $17.25 million. Boston now has made three big moves, all via trade. The Red Sox got two solid starting pitchers and now an All-Star-level bat. Arguably, the Red Sox are a reunion with Alex Bregman away from a near-perfect offseason. After the trade, Cotillo had an update on Bregman as well.

The Red Sox made another good move

"MassLive first reported the Red Sox’s interest in Contreras earlier this month," Cotillo wrote. "At the time, Boston was in talks with multiple teams about bats, including Houston’s Isaac Paredes, Arizona’s Ketel Marte and Contreras’ teammate Brendan Donovan. With Contreras in tow, the Red Sox are expected to continue pursuing offense via free agency and trade. The Red Sox remain engaged with third baseman Alex Bregman about a return to Boston, as well, with club officials remaining hopeful — but not necessarily either optimistic or pessimistic — at this juncture."

If the Red Sox can reunite with Bregman, it would be a phenomenal offseason. Imagine an infield featuring Bregman, Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and either Triston Casas or Contreras at first base with the other as designated hitter? Or Contreras at first base and Casas getting his feet under him down in Triple-A with Masataka Yoshida as DH. Plus, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Jarren Duran in the outfield.

That would be a team that can make some noise.

More MLB: How Red Sox Won Willson Contreras, Cardinals Blockbuster