Where Red Sox's Pursuit Of Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Stands: Insider

Boston Red Sox fans are still anxiously awaiting their team's first free-agent signing of the winter.

A new deal for third baseman Alex Bregman makes a lot of sense at this point, but the other impact free-agent bat who could make sense is longtime Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who would almost certainly move to second base if he signed in Boston.

The Red Sox met with Bichette via Zoom before the winter meetings, and they've seen firsthand for the last seven years how much of a problem he can be at the plate. But with the new year approaching, it doesn't seem as though anything has moved on the Bichette-to-Boston front.

Bichette seemingly backup option for Red Sox

On Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported on the Red Sox's pursuit of another hitter in the wake of the Willson Contreras trade, and stated that although Bichette remains on the Red Sox's radar, he'd likely only be an option in the case that Bregman signed with another club.

"Speaking to people with the Red Sox, it’s clear that Plan A, at this point in the winter, is locking down a reunion with Alex Bregman, though the sides have yet to line up on a deal to this point," wrote Cotillo.

"If Bregman signs elsewhere, a pivot to Bo Bichette, who would play second base, is possible."

Cotillo also mentioned that trades to acquire second basemen Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals or Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks were on the table, but in a similar backup capacity to spending big for Bichette.

One could make the case that Bichette will be a better player than Bregman over the next six years or so, the term of their respective next contracts. Bichette seems likely to sign for longer, but that's because he's four years younger than Bregman, and his bat may be the surest tool either player possesses moving forward.

It's likely the Red Sox would have to pay more of a premium to get Bichette out of Toronto than they would to convince Bregman to stay, unless the Blue Jays (who are also in on Bregman) bow out of Bichette's sweepstakes.

