Red Sox Fan Favorite Doesn't Shut Down Trade Possibility

The Boston Red Sox had a brutal weekend, to say the least.

Boston faced off against the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series at Fenway Park and lost all three games. Right now, the Twins are 26-27 on the season after taking down Boston in all three games. Beforehand, the Twins were 23-27 but were able to take down Boston.

Boston swept the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series before the Twins series, but the losses are piling up. The Red Sox are 22-30 and are much closer to the bottom of the American League standings than the top with just over two months to go until the Aug. 3 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Simply put, things aren't going well. For the Red Sox there's a lot of talent and Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet should be back at some point in the not-so-distant future, but potential and results are two different things.

What Are The Red Sox Going To Do?

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) bats during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

So far this season, things have been negative. It doesn't help that there are questions all across the roster. One example certainly is Masataka Yoshida. When Anthony returns, Boston will have five outfielders once again and someone is going to be on the outside looking in from a playing time perspective. Before Anthony went down, that guy was Yoshida. Despite the fact that he's in the fourth year of a five-year, $90 million deal, the roster isn't built to maximize the outfield pieces when healthy.

On Sunday, Yoshida was asked if he would want to be traded to a team in which he could have a more consistent role and he certainly didn't shut down the idea through translator Yutaro Yamaguchi, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"It’s part of the game, right? If it happens, it happens,” Yoshida said, as transcribed by Smith.

Boston is a club that hasn't gotten enough from its offense this season. The complicating factor to the idea of a Yoshida trade is the fact that he's actually been one of the team's most productive offensive players. He's slashing .263/.355/.379 and hit his first homer of the season on Sunday.

Masataka Yoshida's first homer of the year ties the ballgame in Boston 💥 pic.twitter.com/9tA5oh2qKh — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2026

Despite inconsistent playing time, he still has been a positive member of the offense. Another complicating factor is the fact that he's expensive. He'll make $18.6 million in 2027. He was talked about as a trade candidate this past offseason, but nothing got done.

Could the 2026 trade deadline be the time for Boston to move him? It's not going to be that simple.